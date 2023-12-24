Ranking the five Angels trade chips by likelihood of being dealt
The Angels are reportedly receiving interest in these five players, but some appear more likely to actually get dealt than others.
3) Luis Rengifo
Luis Rengifo is in a very strange spot. Two monster second halves in a row have Angels fans wondering how good he'd be if he isn't bad in first halves. This past season Rengifo was a nightmare in the first half that every Angels fan wanted the team to get rid of before he practically carried the team alongside Shohei Ohtani in the second half.
Overall, Rengifo quietly hit 16 home runs, had a .783 OPS, and put up a 111 OPS+. He was one of the best hitters in baseball in the second half before his season-ending bicep injury.
What makes Rengifo enter the offseason in a strange spot is we don't really know what his role will be in 2024. Brandon Drury is the team's second baseman. Anthony Rendon (when healthy) slots in at third. Zach Neto can be relied upon at short. Rengifo could take Shohei Ohtani's starting spot, but in all likelihood the Angels are going to add another bat taking that possibility away. The outfield is also full with Ward, Moniak, and Mike Trout. Even Jo Adell is set to see outfield at-bats.
Rengifo could be a super-utility man once again for the Angels prepared to step into the starting lineup. That's probably what should happen. However, what if he can help the Angels get pitching? Rengifo is less valuable than guys like Moniak and Ward considering the fact that he only has two years of team control and has yet to be productive for a full season.
The Angels could definitely use Rengifo, but also should not be as hesitant to deal him for an upgrade if that's out there. While his versatility is valuable, the Angels could easily trade him and then go out and sign someone like Whit Merrifield who can also play all over to take his place.