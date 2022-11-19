Recently non-tendered Alex Reyes would be an intriguing signing
Alex Reyes was at one point one of the better prospects in baseball ranking as the sixth overall prospect in 2017 according to MLB.com. He was seen as a future ace for the Cardinals with electric stuff.
Unfortunately, injuries have been a constant in his career and that knocked him out as a starting pitcher completely. He was a full-time reliever in 2021 and had the best season of his career, making the all-star team.
Reyes was just non-tendered by the Cardinals and is a free agent.
An Alex Reyes signing would be a good low-risk high-reward deal for the Angels.
Reyes missed the entirety of the 2022 season after undergoing shoulder surgery. I'm not even sure if he's going to be healthy for Spring Training. With that being said, Reyes likely won't get more than a minor league deal. The Angels should be the team to give it to him.
When healthy, Reyes has shown he has electric stuff even while dealing with all of the injuries he's dealt with.
In his last healthy season, he appeared in 69 games for the Cardinals and posted a 3.24 ERA. He was an all-star as he struck out 11.8 batters per nine. He had one of the nastiest sliders in the game, holding opponents to an .089 batting average with a 55.8% whiff rate.
The Angels lack the firepower Reyes would provide to their bullpen. At 28 years old the potential is still there if he's healthy. It's just a big if.
With that being said, if Reyes commands more than a minor league deal, the Angels probably stay away. He likely won't be ready for Opening Day and the Angels need relievers who can help right now.
Reyes would be a great arm to see if the Angels can get the most out of.