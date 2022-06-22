Rival GM delivers absolutely horrendous take about Shohei Ohtani's impact on winning
Jon Heyman was recently told by a "rival GM" that; “If you’re the Angels, you have to sign Ohtani. But once you sign him, you can’t win."
What a horrendous take. Once you sign the best player in the entire sport, "you can't win," apparently. What is the thought process behind this?
In Heyman's article where he released this, the NY Post insider seemed to allude to the fact that it appears this GM may have been talking about how the Halos are already too committed to Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon financially to take on another strong contract.
Still, the LA Angels absolutely can win with Shohei Ohtani.
It was recently reported that the LA Angels know that they are going to need to offer Shohei Ohtani the most average annual value in MLB. Max Scherzer is making $43.3 million per year right now, so when Ohtani is a free agent after next season, he will likely need more than that.
And yes, that would mean that the Halos would be on the books for Rendon's $38 million in 2024 and Trout's $35.5 million in 2024, along with at least $43.4 million to pay Ohtani.
Heyman said that "One rival executive said he believes there are likely many teams that would pay him about $200 million for four years." So, it appears that the at least $43.4 million may very well need to be bumped to about $50 million.
So, when the math is done; the Halos would be paying Trout, Rendon, and Ohtani a total of $123.5 million in 2024. Still, however, Rendon's contract would be over heading into that last season of Ohtani's contract. That will be a major opportunity to make a run, with the two best players in the game likely still in their primes.
The team would have about $38 million extra to go ahead and sign pitching, which has been what the Angels have been criticized the most in the past for not doing. And that's doable. The Los Angeles Dodgers have the best starting rotation in baseball by ERA (2.57). The most they're paying for a starter in 2022 is $17 million.
Saying teams can't win due to signing the best player in the game is ridiculous. Yes, the Rendon contract has been a bust, but the Halos know they always can get elite production out of $85.5 million out of the $123.5 million they'll have locked in to the trio.
They also can decide to go into the luxury tax threshold for once, and they likely wouldn't have any excuse not to after committing to the two-way sensation.
Remember, for that last year of this theoretical four-year contract for Ohtani, Rendon will be off the books. They'll AT LEAST be in a prime position to spend again for that season.
And again, if Arte Moreno develops a brain, he'll be willing to spend into the luxury tax threshold; which he should be doing anyway due to him being in a major market like this and having a net worth that ranks among the higher ones in the game.
Also, keep in mind that Heyman hit on the fact that Ohtani has made the Angels a more profitable franchise:
"The Angels have profited off Ohtani’s immense popularity, thanks to marketing and commercial opportunities including signage throughout Angel Stadium and of course extra tickets sold to fans who come to see the two-way phenom. The franchise value that’s risen more than most other teams may be partly attributable to him, too. "- Jon Heyman, NY Post
If the Halos do sign Ohtani, they will improve the franchise very much in general, which will both bring in more money to spend and will also put the franchise in a healthier spot--and one that should motivate Moreno to be willing to spend more.
Can Angel fans TRUST Moreno to spend more? It's understandable to not know what to expect from him. To act like the Angels CAN'T win after signing Ohtani, however, is quite inaccurate. There is absolutely a world in which Moreno can come to his senses about spending, and GM Perry Minasian could bring in strong pitching he's already proven to be committed to.