Robert Stephenson signing puts these 3 Angels players in danger of getting booted from the 40-man roster
The Angels have to remove a player from the 40-man roster after the Robert Stephenson signing becomes official.
2) Alfonso Rivas
The Angels made a bit of a mysterious waiver claim back in December, claiming Alfonso Rivas off of waivers from the Guardians. While adding depth is always fine, it's hard to envision this player actually being impactful at all on the Angels.
First things first, Rivas is a first baseman. The Angels have Nolan Schanuel ready to go as their starter there, with players like Brandon Drury, Trey Cabbage, Matt Thaiss, and even Anthony Rendon able to back him up if needed. All of those players are on the 40-man roster, and all four of them present as better options to play at first base if needed.
Second, he simply hasn't done much when given the opportunity in the majors. He's slashed 243/.324/.349 with seven home runs and 43 RBI in 459 MLB plate appearances across three seasons. He can get on base a decent amount, but doesn't hit enough, especially for a first baseman.
Rivas has already played for three MLB teams in his three MLB seasons, and has gone onto waivers twice this offseason. He's been wanted because he's done well in the minors, but hasn't stuck in the majors. It'd be surprising to see the Angels keep him around when they have more appealing depth options at the position. Whether he goes for this signing or one in the future, it's hard to envision Rivas being on the Angels' 40-man roster when the team arrives at Spring Training.