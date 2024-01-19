Ron Washington bringing dreams to future franchise players
Ron Washington speaks at the Dream Series 2024 in Arizona
“The will to win, the desire to succeed, the urge to reach your full potential... those are the keys that will unlock the door to personal excellence." -Ron Washington, 2024 Dream Series
The last decade has been a bowl of confusion, frustration, anger, and irritation for the fans of the Los Angeles Angels. Since 2017, even with Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, the Angels haven't sniffed the playoffs. After many changes in the manager position after 20 years of sustained success under Mike Scioscia, the fan base has begun growing in toxicity.
As fans, we have to remember it is just a game. To win a World Series, you must be good and lucky at the same time. Baseball: the great equalizer in sports. This is one of the few sports that it doesn't matter your height, color, or beliefs to play this game thanks to those like Jackie Robinson. The Dream Series puts baseball into perspective for fans.
Angels manager Ron Washington inspires many at The Dream Series
In the celebration of Martin Luther King Jr., with the help of Major League Baseball and USA Baseball, the Dream Series kicked off. The Dream Series was established back in 2017 to create programs that focused "on developing the player on and off the field through the highest level of instruction alongside seminars, mentorship, scout evaluations, and video coverage."
Star player Hunter Greene of the Cincinnati Reds was one of many who graduated from the program in its first year in 2017. The series invites great amateurs from California to Washington D.C. The youth movement has really kicked into high gear around Major League Baseball.
"You have to have patience because the players now are getting younger. You must be in teaching mode [at all times]," Washington told Harold Reynolds on MLB Network.
He also went into what type of culture he wanted to set up as the Angels manager. We haven't always seen managers of the Angels so outspoken about what they really want to accomplish. Washington knows what he wants to see from his young players and help them realize their potential.
"You cannot look up a fielding instructional video without seeing Ron Washington," Reynolds added. "i'm trying to give back the knowledge to these young guys what was imparted on me during my time as a player," Washington responded.
It's poetic that Washington is already imparting his lessons and wisdom in the backfields of Tempe Diablo, where the Angels call home for some of February and most of March, just weeks before their pitchers and catchers will report.
Ron Washington was an integral part of building up the Atlanta Braves culture and youth movement. Washington has been far from perfect with past drug issues that have gotten in the way of being a manager again until now.
"Every year, the talent is greater [at the Dream Series]," Washington said. "These athletes are in a great place training with professional athletes here."
This event is at no cost to the players with USA Baseball footing the bill for this experience. It gives everyone an equal starting point to show off their talents to professional scouts at a major league facility. This program is there for these athletes as well regarding becoming better men in life. Hunter Greene and Harry Ford are just some of the African American baseball stars that are starting to emerge in Major League Baseball. It is about time.