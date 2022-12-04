Rosenthal says Minasian is one of the 10 people under the most scrutiny
The Los Angeles Angels are in a difficult position. They're a team that hasn't made the postseason since 2014 and hasn't had a winning record since 2015. They have an owner looking to sell the team and a superstar who might have one foot out the door. The 2023 season is crucial for the future of this Angels franchise.
The man in charge of running the ship is Perry Minasian. He's the man responsible for putting a team on the field good enough to get back to the postseason and convince the best player in the world, Shohei Ohtani, to remain an Angel.
Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic says Minasian is one of the 10 people under the most scrutiny during the Winter Meetings (subscription required). He's absolutely right.
Perry Minasian faces immense pressure as he attempts to save his job and lead the Angels franchise back in the right direction.
Arte Moreno, the Angels owner, has explored the possibility of selling the franchise. Whether it happens or not remains to be seen, but things most definitely seem to be trending that way. For now, he still owns the team and has invested more money into the 2023 team than he ever has before as Angels owner. He also might allow even more moves as he attempts to make another push.
Perry Minasian signed a four-year contract to be the Angels' General Manager back in 2020 after Billy Eppler failed to build the World Series contender fans were hoping for. Minasian is now entering year three on the job and has two below-average seasons on his resume. The Angels went 73-89 last season after a hot start.
If Minasian does not build a team that heads back to the postseason, his job becomes in serious jeopardy. If Arte Moreno sells the team, his job will be in serious jeopardy as well as the new owner might want to clean house. The task is simple. Build a winner or you're out.
Not only does he have pressure to build a winner right now, but he also has to do so when his best player, Shohei Ohtani, might be looking to go elsewhere. Ohtani signed a one-year $30 million dollar deal to avoid arbitration in what will be his final year of team control.
Ohtani hasn't committed long-term to the Angels and that makes it very difficult to keep him. Minasian has decided to hold onto the two-way superstar this offseason and try and win right now. This makes sense as he's trying to save his job and it's what Moreno likely wants. However, if it doesn't work, if the Angels are out of it by the deadline, what happens then?
Minasian has to figure out a way to extend Ohtani or potentially trade him by the deadline.
Minasian has tried to build a better club by signing Tyler Anderson and trading for Gio Urshela and Hunter Renfroe. The Halos are undoubtedly better than they were before. The question is, how much better?
They're not better than the Astros or Mariners. Are they even better than the Rangers after they just signed Jacob deGrom? Minasian and the Angels aren't done, we know that, but they have to continue to add big pieces. They have to be in on the big shortstops available. Signing pitching is key as well.
Minasian has his work cut out for him as he looks to guide the Angels back to the postseason, save his job, and keep Ohtani in Anaheim.