Rumored price should take this free agent star out of the Angels' offseason equation
It's just too rich.
One of the biggest names on the free agent market is Aaron Nola. He's one of several frontline starters who will be looking to cash in on a big deal, and any frontline starter can make a huge difference for the Los Angeles Angels who desperately need pitching.
The Angels' need for pitching made Nola a potentially attractive arm in free agency, although price was always going to be a concern for a guy who has been consistently one of the best arms in the National League.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reportedseeking that Aaron Nola was seaking an eight-year deal worth in excess of $200 million. If he gets close to that in free agency, the Angels presumably will not and absolutely should not be in on him.
Giving eight years to 30-year-old Aaron Nola would be the latest mistake the LA Angels make
Despite a down year in 2023, Aaron Nola is still an awesome pitcher. He's finished in the top-seven in the NL Cy Young award balloting three times in the last six years, and is second to Gerrit Cole in innings pitched in that span. Nola is a durable workhorse, and that alone has a ton of value.
He's showing that even in his down year he's able to rise to the occasion in the biggest of spots. In his two postseason starts he's allowed just two runs in 12.2 innings pitched in victories over the Marlins and Braves. He's a bonafide ace, and that's something this rotation needs.
The problem with Nola's demands is the length of the deal. Eight years of a pitcher who is already 30 years old would be a major problem for the Angels. They're not on the cusp of winning, and signing Nola wouldn't even push them to a playoff spot in 2024 without other major moves. The Angels would be paying for his prime years when they're not good enough to win, and then down the line when they (hopefully) are good enough, he'd be in decline.
The Angels could use an ace, but that kind of length for a pitcher already over 30 should be a non-starter.