Seiya Suzuki gives riveting nod to Mike Trout when explaining why he wears No. 27
Japanese phenom Seiya Suzuki signed with the Chicago Cubs last week, and gave an epic nod of respect to LA Angels' franchise player Mike Trout at his introductory press conference. When asked why he picked the number 27, he didn't hesitate to take the mic and deliver a simple yet honest admission of; "Mike Trout. I love you."
Suzuki is yet another example of how amazing Trout is. He's such a great and influential ballplayer that he's inspiring guys all the way across the globe to wear his number when they come to this league. The Japanese Outfielder looks like he models his game after Trouty, too.
It doesn't seem like much of a secret, too, as Suzuki hit .315/.414/.570 (.985 OPS) in the NPB. Those are even better numbers than what Shohei Ohtani put up in the NPB over in Japan. Of course, Suzuki isn't going to be as good as Ohtani, but he'll still be a good player for the Cubbies.
LA Angels' superstar Mike Trout is a world-class ambassador to not just Seiya Suzuki, but all players around the world.
There truly is no better player for Seiya Suzuki to look up to than the LA Angels' own Mike Trout. Trout has been the best player in the world of these last 10 years. In his career, Trout has hit .305/.419/.583 (1.002 OPS) with 310 home runs, 967 runs scored, and 203 stolen bases. He's only played 10 seasons.
A plus defender, as long as he keeps playing at this level for the rest of his contract, he'll enter Greatest of All Time conversation. The only thing holding him back is just that he hasn't played enough games to stack his total numbers like the Babe Ruth's and the Willies Mays' of the world.
It's no surprise that Suzuki wears 27 out of respect to the great Trout. It's like when Troy Tulowitzki and Hanley Ramirez came into the league wearing No. 2 for Derek Jeter. As players make their impacts on the game, they'll see young players come in and give nods to who their role models have been. This cycle has already begun with Trout.