Series vs. Brewers is a chance for struggling Angels LHP's to step up
The Los Angeles Angels are set to open a tough three-game series in Milwaukee against the 16-9 Brewers. This is a big test for an Angels team that went 5-2 at home, but still didn't quite click at times at the plate and on the mound against two of the worst teams in baseball.
The Angels face Wade Miley, a guy who has a sub-2.00 ERA, tonight. They then face Corbin Burnes who's one of, if not the best pitcher in the sport even with a rough start to his season. Runs will be at a premium in two of the three games, so the Angels will need their starting pitching to step up.
Fortunately for the Angels, they have three left-handed starting pitchers going. This is their chance to step up.
LA Angels left-handed starting pitchers have a chance to step up against a Brewers team that hasn't hit lefties all year
The Brewers are 16-9 mainly because of their pitching, and because of what they've done offensively against right-handed pitching. Their team ERA of 3.46 is sixth in the majors, while their 3.81 SP ERA is eighth. Their .258 team batting average against right-handed pitchers ranks sixth in the majors and their 25 home runs off of righties is tied for eighth. They're in the top half of the league in both of those categories. Where this team has struggled is against lefties.
The Brewers have hit just .205 against southpaws this season, which ranks 27th in the majors. They've only scored 15 runs against lefties. Part of that is because they've only faced five left-handed starters, but even then, that's not great.
The Brewers have nine runs this season in 28 innings against left-handed starting pitchers. The pitchers they've faced aren't even that great. Justin Steele, David Peterson, Jordan Montgomery, Marco Gonzales, and Matthew Boyd are mostly fine, but nothing special. The Angels, a team with three lefties going, have a shot here.
Two of the three lefties the Angels are trotting out have really struggled. Tyler Anderson is pitching tonight for the Angels, and Jose Suarez gets the ball on Sunday. After a good start to begin his Angels career, Anderson has had three brutal starts in a row. Jose Suarez hasn't been good all season long. This is an opportunity for Anderson to show Angels fans why the team signed him, and it's a chance for Suarez to potentially earn another start.
Willy Adames has two hits in 17 at-bats against lefties. Rowdy Tellez has one hit in 11 at-bats. Brian Anderson has three hits in 15 at-bats. Mike Brosseau, a guy who's supposed to crush lefties, has just three hits in 17 at-bats against them. These are their four best hitters in terms of OPS this season.
Runs will be hard to come by for the Angels bats because of how good the Brewers pitching is. Anderson, Detmers, and Suarez have to find a way to keep the Angels in these games. Detmers I believe is up for the challenge. Can Anderson and Suarez respond?