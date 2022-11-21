Seven Angels listed on this year's Hall of Fame ballot
The newest Hall of Fame ballot has been released and there are seven former members of the Los Angeles Angels listed.
John Lackey, Mike Napoli, Francisco Rodriguez, Huston Street, and Jared Weaver will join Bobby Abreu and Torii Hunter on the ballot. Abreu and Hunter were on the ballot last year and got 8.6% and 5.3% of the votes respectively. Abreu will be entering his fourth year on the ballot with Hunter entering his third.
Will any of the former Angels get inducted into the Hall of Fame?
There's almost no chance any of the Angels listed will get into the Hall of Fame this year. Abreu and Hunter are nowhere near the 75% needed and the five new players won't be first-ballot Hall of Famers.
As much as it pains me to say this, I don't think any of the former Angels listed here will make the Hall of Fame.
The one I think with an outside shot would be Francisco Rodriguez. K-Rod is one of the best closers of all time and was so fun to watch as well.
The prime of his career was spent in an Angels uniform where he is second in saves and games finished in Angels history. He's the MLB single-season saves record holder with 62 saves back in 2008. He finished third in the Cy Young balloting and sixth in the MVP balloting that season.
Rodriguez is fourth all-time with 437 saves. While I think that's extremely impressive and should be considered, the voters just don't value relievers very much.
I hope I'm wrong and see K-Rod and other former Angels make the Hall but I just can't see it. It's cool to see them have so many former Angels greats on the ballot, though.
Who do you think will get in this year?