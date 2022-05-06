Shohei Ohtani adds to Babe Ruth comparison while making Fenway Park history
Shohei Ohtani has gone back to making history seemingly every day as he feasts both on the mound and at the plate for the LA Angels. This time, it was history that was nearly impossible to make. Impossible for Ohtani, however, is a walk in Fenway Park.
Literally, as ShoTime somehow made history in a 110-year-old stadium. Making history in a stadium that is the oldest active ballpark in the game is quite the feat. And sure enough, he was the first pitcher to bat in the first four spots of the lineup at Fenway since Babe Ruth did it on September 20th, 1919.
Ohtani's two-way prowess alone already makes the history books. It already makes him quite the cheat code, and when factoring in that he entered the game with 18 runs scored in just 25 games, it wasn't fun for the Sox to see him batting in the three-hole.
Shohei Ohtani has also performed great on the mound this year for the LA Angels.
Shohei Ohtani also is not a pretty sight to see for teams playing against the LA Angels when it comes to his prowess on the mound. Entering his historic start on Thursday, ShoTime flexed a 2.08 FIP and 1.94 SIERA. If there's anyone to do something nobody has accomplished since the great Babe was in Boston, Ohtani is certainly worthy.
So far in Ohtani's two-way career, he boasts a .262/.349/.527 (.877 OPS) slash line while also recording a 3.59 ERA and 3.48 FIP as a starting pitcher in the Bigs. He had what was widely considered to be the best season in baseball history last year--even better than any year the Babe put forth in his legendary playing career.
He was the unanimous MVP that year, and was so incredible that he started the All-Star Game as both the starting pitcher and starting DH. Expect him to make much more history all season, regardless of what stadium he's playing in.