Shohei Ohtani continues to make Fenway Park history in the weirdest way possible
Shohei Ohtani showed up to Fenway Park already making history. He was the first pitcher since Babe Ruth in September of 1919 to bat in one of the first four spots of the lineup in Fenway Park. Ohtani was hitting third for the LA Angels, as he entered the game scoring an impressive 18 runs already on the year in just 25 games.
In his second at-bat of the day, he made even more history. He became the first starting pitcher to get a hit in Fenway since Roger Clemens did it on May 23rd, 1996. The two of them are now the only starting pitchers to get hits at Fenway in the Designated Hitter era.
The craziest part about it all, however, was not that this hadn't been done in 26 seasons. It was the WAY it was done. It had to be the longest single that Ohtani has ever hit, and the longest single that has ever been hit by a pitcher--regardless of what stadium it was hit in:
Shohei Ohtani was about an inch away from a two-run homer for the LA Angels on this swing.
It appeared that nobody knew what was going on when Shohei Ohtani hit this. Center Fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. certainly had no idea, as he couldn't come down with the catch. The LA Angels and Taylor Ward must have had no idea either, as there was no way to tell if the ball would drop, leave the yard, or be caught.
Bradley looked like he could bring it in, but couldn't make the play. Sure enough, it was about an inch short of leaving the park, so Ward had to tag. He did make it to third, but Ohtani couldn't get to second because Ward couldn't get the head start on the base hit that he wanted to as a baserunner because he had to tag.
Therefore, Ohtani somehow hit a 400-foot single. It was hilarious. So was watching him tear apart the entire Red Sox lineup--striking out 11 in seven scoreless innings with no walks. In fact, just two at-bats later for Ohtani, he even tore apart his own number on the Green Monster (literally):
Another long single for Ohtani. Another historical day for Ohtani. Another dominant two-way performance from the best player in the game right now. Angels fans may feel jaded by seemingly expecting these feats from the great ShoTime, but it's not on purpose. Ohtani simply never fails to impress. It seems to just not be in his blood.