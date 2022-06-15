Shohei Ohtani continues to put LA Angels on his back in most impressive way possible
Shohei Ohtani has been a straight monster for the LA Angels yet again this season. At the plate, Ohtani has slashed .255/.333/.476 (.810 OPS) while launching 13 home runs and scoring 41 runs. Keep in mind the Halos have only played 62 games so far...
On the mound, he's been about as good--posting a 3.64 ERA to go along with a 3.22 FIP (career-best) and is striking out 11.8 batters per nine innings (career-best) in 10 starts. The best and most entertaining aspect about his dominance, though, is how he's been able to put both of them together on the same day.
Ohtani started both as the Designated Hitter AND Starting Pitcher on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox. Last time he started at both positions against the Red Sox, he lit up the Sox in their own stadium.
He went 2 for 4 at the plate with a run and an RBI that day, and also had what was probably his best pitching performance ever at the same time.
Some highlights from that pitching outing were Ohtani throwing 81 strikes out of 99 pitches--the best rate of his career--and forcing 29 swings-and-misses, which was once again a career-best. Not to mention he didn't allow a single run or walk in seven innings and struck out 11.
Shohei Ohtani did similar damage to the Red Sox once again on Thursday.
Shohei Ohtani took the mound for the LA Angels on Thursday and threw seven innings of one run-ball. Only walking two, he also gave up just four hits. Six strikeouts was solid too, but he was just as good with the bat. He went two for four with a homer, a run scored, and two RBIs on the day. This is the ShoTime everyone knows and loves.
It feels like every time he pitches and hits, he reminds the world that he's the only player in the game who can TAKE OVER the game. He literally won his last 'Shohei Day' (days where Ohtani starts both on the mound and at the plate) by himself. Just like he did last time against Boston.
He's done this far too often in his career to be considered human. It's unclear what Ohtani is at this point, but he's certainly not normal. The word needs to continue going around too. How can anyone else be the AL MVP when Ohtani is excelling as BOTH a full-time hitter AND starting pitcher?
He's clearly the most VAULABLE player if he's taking his place on the roster as both a strong starting pitcher and a strong hitter. People are getting bored of Ohtani's greatness, and that's something that must not happen.
Ohtani continues to do things baseball has never seen before and deserves endless praise as long as he keeps doing it.