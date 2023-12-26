Shohei Ohtani might not be the only Angels offseason target the Dodgers steal
The Dodgers already signed Shohei Ohtani and are now reportedly interested in another Angels offseason target.
The Los Angeles Angels centered their offseason around bringing Shohei Ohtani back to Anaheim. They didn't have much on their side to offer outside of money and comfort, but were still prioritizing bringing him back. Unfortunately, the Angels did not match the lucrative deal Ohtani got from the Dodgers and had to see their best player sign on with their crosstown rivals.
Not only have the Dodgers signed Ohtani, they've also signed Yoshinobu Yamamoto and traded for Tyler Glasnow. They've dominated the offseason. No other way to sugarcoat it. The worst part is they don't appear to be done.
The way Ohtani structured his contract gave the Dodgers the ability to spend a fortune on other players this offseason, and they've done it to perfection so far with no end in sight. The Dodgers are the clear favorites in the National League, but still have a couple of holes, one being left field. With that in mind, they've shown interest in an Angels target, Teoscar Hernandez.
Dodgers expressing interest in rumored LA Angels target Teoscar Hernandez
The Angels desperately need a big bopper to hit in the middle of their order with Shohei Ohtani gone, and that's where Teoscar Hernandez would fit in. He strikes out a lot and isn't a great defender, but he can crush baseballs. He has hit 22+ home runs in each of the last five full seasons (excluding 2020) and hit 26 home runs with 93 RBI this past season. He's not an Ohtani-level power hitter, but few are.
Hernandez can slot in as a DH for the Angels most of the time, but can also play both corner outfield positions on occasion when needed. This combined with the fact that he wouldn't break the bank makes him an ideal Angels signing.
Unfortunately, the Angels are not the only team showing interest in Hernandez as the Dodgers are reportedly showing interest in the slugging outfielder. The Dodgers fit makes some sense too, as their lineup is pretty top-heavy and Chris Taylor as their starting left fielder is underwhelming.
Whether the Dodgers will actually spend a lot more money this offseason remains to be seen, but there's no reason to doubt it after everything else they've done. If they do manage to convince Hernandez to sign, that'll be the latest dagger in the hearts of many Angels fans.