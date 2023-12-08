Shohei Ohtani rumors: Decision could happen on a noteworthy anniversary
Could a decision today mean Ohtani returns to the Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has kept his entire free agency process under a tight lip, perhaps to a fault. Ohtani deserves his privacy as he makes arguably the biggest decision of his life, but MLB fans have been craving any sort of information about what's going on with the biggest free agent in MLB history.
We know some things. We know Ohtani is going to garner the largest contract in MLB history. We think we know about the teams that remain in the running. We know his decision will come sometime in December. That's really about it.
Jon Morosi of MLB Network believes a decision is imminent and could be coming as soon as today. We've heard many different timelines. Perhaps this weekend? At the end of the month? We've also heard before and at the Winter Meetings. If it happens today, however, it could perhaps be a good sign for the Los Angeles Angels.
Shohei Ohtani making his decision on December 8 could put the LA Angels in the drivers seat
Exactly six years ago today, on December 8, 2017, Shohei Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Angels. He had a lengthy list of finalists, but chose to join Mike Trout in Anaheim. No, the Angels didn't win anything during his first stint with the club, but Ohtani won a pair of MVP's and developed not only into the best player in the game, but perhaps the best player we've ever seen.
The Angels weren't considered heavy favorites back then, and certainly don't appear to be now. However, they're still in it, and cannot be counted out.
The Angels, Dodgers, Blue Jays, Giants, Cubs, and perhaps a mystery team or two have their fingers crossed as Ohtani prepares to make this landscape-changing decision. Is it possible Ohtani does the impossible and signs with the Angels for a second time on December 8? If so, that'd truly make for something special.