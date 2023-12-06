Shohei Ohtani rumors: MLB Insider reveals potential timeline for his decision
The Los Angeles Angels are one of at least four, maybe more, teams waiting on Shohei Ohtani's decision. Teams like the Dodgers, Blue Jays, Giants, and Cubs have been linked heavily to Ohtani in addition to the Angels, and there could always be a mystery team or two in the running.
The Winter Meetings have been taking place in recent days, and have moved at a snails pace in large part because of Ohtani. Teams want a shot at the best player on the market, and they don't plan on pursuing other big names until he signs his deal.
MLB Insiders have had many different potential timeline predictions for when it comes to when Ohtani will make his decision. We've heard before the Winter Meetings, at the Winter Meetings, and even at the end of December. Jon Morosi of MLB Network believes it'll happen by this weekend, just days after the conclusion of the Winter Meetings.
Shohei Ohtani could make his decision by this weekend, per MLB Insider
Morosi highlights the fact that Ohtani should be in the "decision making" phase of his free agency process. We already know Shohei has met with the Dodgers and Blue Jays, and believe he has also met with the Giants. The Angels are a team more up in the air, but Ohtani being already familiar with the organization might not have even needed an in-person meeting with them to know if he wanted to stay or not.
Ohtani making his long-awaited decision should open the floodgates for the rest of the league to finally make some moves. The Angels have several moves to make, whether Ohtani stays or not. They need to upgrade the rotation with Ohtani not being able to pitch in 2024 regardless of if he's on the team or not.
The Angels are a team that has failed to put together a winning season each year since 2014, so the roster needs work either way. The sooner Ohtani finally makes his decision, the sooner they can get to work on the rest of the roster.