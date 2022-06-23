Shohei Ohtani's start saves LA Angels Wednesday after historically tough Tuesday
When Shohei Ohtani drove in a career-high eight runs for the LA Angels on Tuesday but still lost, it looked like all hope may have been lost. It felt like the best player in the game could even be superman, and his teammates would still find a way to lose. Ohtani was one of four players in history to ever have 8 RBIs and still lose.
It was especially disappointing because Wednesday was set to be the day where the Angels honor the 2022 World Series Championship and team. What if Ohtani, who was set to start on the mound on Wednesday, dominates again just for the team to let him and the 2022 World Series team down.
When looking at the disappointing lineup that the team gave Ohtani to work with for Wednesday, that possibility looked even greater.
Shohei Ohtani had to turn his game up to another level to achieve an LA Angels win, and he did.
Shohei Ohtani gave the LA Angels eight innings without allowing ANY runs. He walked just one on the day and struck out a career-high 13(!) batters. Only allowing two hits (first two batters of the game), this may have been the best pitching performance of ShoTime's career.
In the batter's box, however, he was sensational as well. He went up to bat five times and got on three times. Going one for three with two walks, he brought his slash line up to .260/.336/.487 (.822). On the mound, he now has a 6-4 record and a 2.90 ERA.
Hitting 15 bombs in the box and striking out 11.9 hitters per nine frames on the mound reminds the game of baseball that he is the best in the world at it. Nobody has had eight RBIs in a game and 13 strikeouts in a game during their MLB career, and Ohtani did it on back-to-back nights.
While there have been signs of Ohtani fatigue this year, and people claiming that Aaron Judge is the AL MVP and not him, ShoTime also makes it pretty difficult for Ohtani fatigue to stay long-term.