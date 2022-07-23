Shohei Ohtani was the talk of the show at All-Star Game
The 2022 All-Star Game was a spectacle to behold as LA Angels' Shohei Ohtani was in attendance and while he didn't pitch, he did hit and made some headlines along the way. Ohtani was the lead-off hitter for the American League and was facing off against Clayton Kershaw. Before the at-bat Tom Verducci asked about Ohtani's gameplan; to which he responded "First pitch, first swing."
He did exactly that as he swung and hit a line drive up the middle for the game's first hit. He followed that up with getting picked off at first, but he seemed to take light of it as he smiled and jogged back to the dugout. Kershaw seemed to have fooled him with the pick-off throw as Ohtani scrambled back to first.
Ohtani would then later take a walk for his next at-bat and then be pinch hit for future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera. Even though his night was done, Ohtani still got some attention from other All-Star players that were just amazed at his talents as a two-way player. There is no doubt that Ohtani gets recognition from fans all the time, but when other All-Stars are mentioning your name, it's special.
Shohei Ohtani was surprised by All-Star catcher.
Yankees catcher Jose Trevino was selected to the All-Star game and shared a joke with the broadcast about his interaction with the Japanese two-way player. He asked Shohei Ohtani in Japanese; "What kind of protein do you take?" To which Shohei responded "How did you know how to say that?" It was revealed that Trevino had some practice when he was with the Texas Rangers.
His former teammate, Kohei Arihara, knows Ohtani well and helped Trevino learn some Japanese during his time with the Rangers. It seemed to have paid off as Ohtani looked to have a fun night overall and made a friend from a different team along the way.
Ohtani is scheduled to start the first game back for the LA Angels on Friday against the Braves. He is looking to repeat his first half start as his pitching has been phenomenal with a 2.38 ERA in 87 innings of work and a minuscule 0.99 WHIP. His hitting is respectable besides seeming to take a back seat this season with a .258 batting average, 19 home runs, 56 RBI, and an OPS of .834.