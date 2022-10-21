Should the Angels re-sign any of their free agents?
4) LA Angels free agent: Mike Mayers
I thought the Angels had something in Mike Mayers after they claimed him off waivers in the 2019 offseason. During the shortened 2020 campaign, Mayers had a 2.10 ERA in 29 appearances with a 2.19 FIP. He was tied for third in all of baseball with those 29 appearances.
Mayers had a 12.9 K/9 and allowed just two home runs in 30 innings pitched. In 2021, Mayers was also an effective reliever, posting a 3.84 ERA and a 3.84 FIP. The strikeouts were still high (10.8 K/9) and he did a decent job limiting the long ball, allowing 11 home runs in 75 innings pitched.
Mayers began this season as a reliever for the Halos and despite a 5.40 ERA in his first 15 appearances, he really only had a couple of bad outings.
After allowing two runs in two innings on an outing on May 25, he was DFA'd and went unclaimed, and was sent down to AAA. He was probably unclaimed because he was making over $2 million dollars.
Despite Mayers being an effective reliever for the past couple of seasons, the Angels decided to have him stretched out and work as a starter in the minors.
Mayers did not perform well in his new role as an opener/long reliever for the Angels.
I wouldn't mind the Angels re-signing Mayers to a cheap deal as a one-inning reliever to help with depth. I think his stuff is good and he's still posting decent strikeout numbers. I wouldn't lose any sleep if they let him walk either.