Taylor Ward's hot streak gives Angels hope that roster could break out in 2025

Taylor Ward is altering the view of Angels fans at a rapid pace. The 30-year-old outfielder appeared to be on the outs in the eyes of the Halos faithful once his batting average dipped to .227 following a miserable July. Los Angeles' roster has tons of questions marks heading into next season and Ward's fate did not seem favorable in terms of bringing him back in a starting role.

However, perspectives change. Lineups change. Mechanics change. Over the past month, Taylor Ward has found himself batting leadoff for the Angels. Behind a mechanical alteration at the plate with his front leg, Ward is seeing a vast difference in production, which is ultimately turning the tables on how fans see him. Now up to 24 home runs and 26 doubles through Sept. 17, Ward is leading the pack of a young group of position players looking to break out next season.

“I want to be a little more deliberate [with my leg kick] and a more efficient hip load,” Ward told MLB.com. “That's been one of the biggest things that I've changed. And then just getting back to when I land, being in a good hitting position. And just continuing to swing at good pitches.”

Ward is having a marvelous September, batting .340 (18-for-53) this month with six home runs, which is a season-high for the right-handed hitter. He nabbed three hits in a win over the White Sox, scoring once and driving in a run. It's his third three-hit game of September and sixth overall of the season. However, Ward had not recorded a three-hit game since April 17.

In April, Ward was off to a tremendous start, smacking five home runs and 19 runs batted in. Up until this month, his numbers were unable to match what he was doing in the first full month of the year. Now that he's back, it's been refreshing for the Halos to see.

The Angels can't seem to find long-term success and health amongst their outfielders, which includes Jo Adell, Mike Trout and Mickey Moniak. Taylor Ward was leaning towards the side of inconsistency, but perhaps his eruptive September will allow for a more consistent 2025. Ward may not be familiar with being the veteran leader, but given that he's proven to be a mid-20s home run hitter multiple times, he could be the first step into a strong 2025 lineup.