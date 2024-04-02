Tempe Stadium renovations give LA Angels fans more of a reason to resent Arte Moreno
Sorry, Angels fans, but Arte Moreno is in this for the long haul.
By Drew Koch
The Los Angeles Angels' spring home in Tempe, Arizona will be getting a facelift. Tempe Diablo Stadium will be undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation this year. Major League Baseball has taken a strong stance in recent years when it comes to elevating the standard of both spring training and minor league stadiums throughout the country, and this is how the Angels plan to respond.
According to the Ahwatukee Foothills News, Tempe Diablo Stadium will receive $23 million worth of improvements this year. Earlier this month, the Tempe city council approved the renovations that will include changes to the clubhouse, indoor performance lab, and the player development area. Construction is expected to begin in April.
Many Angels fans are probably scratching their heads and thinking, why is that a bad thing? According to KJZZ, this project was previously put on hold due to a possible sale of the Angels, but is now moving forward. In short, Arte Moreno isn't going anywhere.
Tempe Stadium renovations gives LA Angels fans more of a reason to resent Arte Moreno
The city of Tempe is on the hook for $10.9 million with another $2 million on standby, but the Angels will fork over the remainder in order to complete the renovations. While Phase 1 of the upgrades focuses on team-specific areas, additional guest amenities to the concourse and seating are expected in 2025 or 2026.
Moreno is not going to just part with $10 million willy-nilly unless the Angels owner has plans to stick around. There were rumors swirling recently that the Halos would go up for sale, but Moreno came out earlier this year and stated his plans to remain in control. Moreno also mentioned his intentions not to spend excessively in free agency. Those comments turned out to be true, so it would stand to reason that his desire to remain the Angels' owner will come to fruition as well.
Angels fans have reached a tipping point with Moreno in recent years. Despite massive spending on the part of the Angels' owner, the team has failed to reach the postseason. Losing two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani may have been the straw that broke the camel's back.
The Angels are trying to remake their image with Ron Washington leading the way. But until those results show up on the field, it will be difficult for Moreno and the Angels to win back the trust of the fanbase.