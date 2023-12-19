The 4 most important Angels who have to prove they belong in the big leagues
3) Ben Joyce
There is not a single reliever on this Angels team that is more fun to watch than Ben Joyce. Watching him dominate with his fastball that consistently reaches over triple digits is exhilerating. While the potential is certainly there for Joyce to be the lockdown closer the Angels expected he'd be one day when they drafted him, there's more work for him to do to prove he belongs.
This past season Joyce made 12 appearances for the Angels and allowed six runs in 10 innings pitched. Four of those runs did come in an outing against the A's in which he did not record an out so his 5.40 ERA is pretty skewed. Joyce was for the most part solid. With that said, he did appear to be quite raw.
In his 10 innings of work he issued nine walks. There were outings when his command was pristine and others in which that part of his game eluded him. That's going to have to improve. Additionally, his lack of a secondary pitch was glaring. He threw 79.7% fastballs. It's hard to blame him when he throws as hard as he does, but MLB hitters can still hit triple digits. Joyce is going to have to throw and locate his slider better than he did in his first stint with the Angels.
Joyce is going to play a big role for the Angels out of the 'pen and is an important building block for an Angels team that has consistently struggled to build bullpens. A big year from Joyce would go a long way.