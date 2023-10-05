The Angels will self-destruct even more if they hire Buck Showalter
Great manager, not the right fit
The Los Angeles Angels let Phil Nevin go right after the season ended, making the manager position vacant once again. The Angels are looking for their fourth manager in five years, and the guy who could take the job could be a different manager who was recently let go.
According to Mike Puma of the NY Post, former Mets manager Buck Showalter is interested in the Angels' managerial opening. It's good to see an established manager like Showalter interested, but the fit simply wouldn't make much sense.
Buck Showalter's interest in the LA Angels managerial opening shouldn't be reciprocated
There aren't many managers in the game currently who are more established than Buck Showalter. The 67-year-old has 22 years of experience under his belt and he's won four Manager of the Year Awards. He most recently won the award in his first season on the job with the Mets when New York won 101 games and earned the top Wild Card spot in the National League.
While Showalter has enjoyed a ton of regular season success, he has yet to win that elusive ring. He has just 10 wins in 26 career playoff games, and was most recently eliminated in an upset in the Wild Card round by the Padres last season.
Showalter's experience would be a welcome addition as the attempt to win with inexperienced manager Phil Nevin failed miserably. He has a lot of good qualities and players seem to love him. Despite all of the good things there are to say about Buck, he still wouldn't be the right fit in Anaheim.
It was recently revealed by Puma that Showalter was upset with General Manager Billy Eppler (sound familiar) as he was forced to play Daniel Vogelbach as the team's designated hitter when he wanted to go in another direction. Whether his anger was justified or not doesn't really matter, but it's pretty clear Showalter did not want the front office making lineup or other in-game decisions for him.
As you may or may not recall, Joe Maddon wasn't a happy camper when he claimed Minasian was scripting decisions for him and not treating him like the experienced manager he is. To me, it sounds awfully similar.
Having the General Manager and Manager be on different pages will never end well. Perhaps this situation could be different as Minasian and Showalter did work together with the Rangers and Minasian interviewed Showalter before hiring Joe Maddon. If he steps aside and lets Buck do what Buck does, it could work. However, he hasn't done that during his stint as Angels general manager.
The last thing this organization needs is more drama, and adding another manager who wants to do things his own way instead of Minasian's way will only cause more drama. Again, it's good to see a qualified manager actually have interest in the opening. There's a lot to like about Buck. To me, it just doesn't feel like the right fit.