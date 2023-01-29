The best Angels player to wear number 9
35 players have worn number 9 in Los Angeles Angels history, including some notable names. Brian Downing is more known for wearing another number, but he wore 9 briefly. Jim Spencer wore it for six years to begin his career. Justin Upton wore it when the Angels first acquired him in a trade.
The most recent players to wear it include the likes of Jack Mayfield, Jon Jay, and Adam Eaton. Nothing very good there at all. Let's take you back to a simpler time when the best player to wear number 9 in Angels history was wearing it and having a lot of success.
Chone Figgins is the best player to wear number 9 in Angels history.
Chone Figgins first wore number 6 when he was called up in 2002. He wore number 6 for the first 86 games of his career which ended up being his first two seasons. He changed his number for the 2004 season, and that's when he really took off.
In his first full MLB season, Figgins slashed .296/.350/.419 with five home runs and 60 RBI. He stole 34 bases and hit 17 triples. Those 17 triples set a single-season franchise record which still stands today with the next best mark being just 13 triples.
The following season saw Figgins set a career high with 62 stolen bases in 79 attempts. Those 62 steals rank second in a single season in Angels history, eight behind Mickey Rivers' record of 70.
Figgins had his best season in 2009 when he slashed .298/.395/.393 with five home runs and 54 RBI. He led the league with 101 walks drawn and stole 42 bases as well. Figgins made his only all-star appearance that season and finished 10th in the AL MVP balloting.
He was worth 7.7 bWAR that season which is a superstar-level number. He was outstanding defensively and brought so much to the table offensively.
Figgins also had a year which saw him hit .330. That's the fifth highest batting average an Angel has ever had.
Overall, he was a .291 hitter with a .363 OBP in his eight seasons as an Angel. He didn't provide much power, but he was the perfect leadoff hitter. He got on base at an elite clip and could steal second and third anytime he wanted to.
Figgins ranks 12th among all Angels position players in bWAR, ninth in batting, 10th in OBP, eighth in runs scored, second in triples, and is the franchise leader with 280 stolen bases, 76 ahead of Mike Trout for second.