The Angels look to stop this unfathomable losing streak
Usually when the weekend comes around it's an exciting time. No work, no school, you can enjoy your time with your family and friend and maybe catch a Los Angeles Angels game at Angel Stadium or on TV.
Saturdays in particular are often a busy night at the ballpark. They often have the best promotions and the largest crowds. Unfortunately, Saturdays have been nightmare-ish for this Angels team.
The Angels will look to put an end to their miserable Saturday streak tonight as they face off against the Rockies.
LA Angels are looking for their first Saturday win since April 8
Yes, you did read that right. After winning their first two Saturday games of the season, the Los Angeles Angels are looking for their first Saturday victory since April 8. They have lost each of their last ten Saturday games including a couple of this season's most embarrassing losses.
Their first Saturday loss was the infamous Matt Thaiss two catchers interference game. Thaiss committed two infractions in the same inning which gave Boston two base runners and the ability to complete an eighth-inning comeback. Boston came into the eighth trailing 7-6 and won the game 9-7.
A little less than one month later, the bullpen struck again. The Angels had a 6-2 lead in the bottom of the eighth only to allow six runs in the bottom half to lose. This was Ryan Tepera's final straw with the club after he allowed the go-ahead home run to Josh Naylor.
Who can forget about last week's debacle? The Angels had an 8-2 lead in the seventh inning in Kansas City and wound up losing that game thanks to another bullpen meltdown. They've lost three of four since.
The Angels have lost twice on Saturday to the lowly Royals. They've had some bad losses against teams like the Marlins and Astros in games they should've won as well. They already lost last night against the Rockies and have lost three in a row. It's time for the Angels to end those two streaks tonight.