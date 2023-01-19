The New Era x Just Don Los Angeles Angels hat collab is here
New Era and Just Don have collaborated to bring some new flair to a classic style. That's why you need to check out this Los Angeles Angels hat.
Two iconic brands -- one old and one new -- have collaborated to create a Los Angeles Angels hat that every fan needs.
When it comes to hats and caps, there's no bigger name than New Era. It was founded in 1920 as the E. Koch Cap Company with founder Ehrhardt Koch and 14 employees. Two years later, the name would change to New Era Cap Company.
The rest, as they say, is history.
What is the New Era 59FIFTY hat?
In just 20 years New Era was already producing caps for plenty of professional baseball teams, but in 1954 their traditional fitted hat was tweaked and named the "Brooklyn Style" cap which is what we know as the 59FIFTY.
By the mid-1980's New Era debuted the "Diamond Collection" of on-field caps, allowing fans to wear the same hats their favorite players wear.
The 59FIFTY has been the king of the mountain ever since. Every fan has one in their closet. At least one, I should say. I might have six or seven. Maybe I have a problem (but I don't think so).
But that's just one half of the equation. Just Don takes the classic style of the New Era 59FIFTY and adds in some new flair.
Founded in 2011 by Don C -- a former manager of Kanye West -- Just Don is a streetwear company with an emphasis on high-end designs and materials.
Check out the New Era x Just Don Los Angeles Angels hat
The result? This New Era x Just Don 59FIFTY Los Angeles Angels hat. Check it out below.
Obviously the color swap makes for an interesting and vibrant look. Plus, the side panel patch is a great touch.
You can order yours at Fanatics today for $74.99. It will ship free with the code 24SHIP at checkout today.
Below, you can find more details.
From Fanatics: "There are few things you love more than your team. Add some team flair to your wardrobe with this sleek . Part of a special collaboration with Just Don, this headwear is a unique way to show your fandom. The vibrant graphics and contrasting undervisor of this hat make it a stand-out addition to any outfit."
Item Details:
- Brand: New Era
- Imported
- Contrast-color undervisor
- Embroidered graphics with raised details
- Six panels with eyelets
- Material: 100% Polyester
- Wipe clean with a damp cloth
- Flat bill with ability to curve
- Fitted
- High Crown
- Structured fit
- Officially licensed
