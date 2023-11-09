The pros and cons Ron Washington brings to the table as the new Angels manager
Ron Washington instantly becomes the oldest manager in baseball and won't bring the LA Angels the long-term stability they've needed
For the short-term it's hard to find much to dislike about this hire. Washington should help the Angels young players exponentially, and brings a much-needed respected face to their dugout. As great as that is, Washington just so happens to be the oldest manager in the game.
The 71-year-old helps in the short-term, but he's not a guy who is going to stick around for too long. Washington signed a two-year deal to join the Halos. It's certainly possible he stays longer than the two years if things go well, but what's the best case scenario here? He's going to want to retire eventually.
In some instances this wouldn't matter, but for the Angels case, they continue to have a lack of stability in the dugout. Washington is the Angels' fifth manager in the last seven years. Ever since Mike Scioscia departed it has been a revolving door in the Angels clubhouse. That's a problem. That kind of unpredictability contributes to the Angels being such an underwhelming organization for the proven managers to join.
A Washington hire would make some sense if the Angels add on a younger presence in another role. Perhaps bringing in one of the former players as a bench coach or a base coach. Someone Washington can help mentor and prepare to take over for when he does call it quits or when the Angels need a new manager. Continuing to have to hire managers every other year is exhausting and not what should be happening.