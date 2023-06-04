he's only 24 but what a journey for Soriano



- breakout season in '19

- Tommy John surgery in Feb. '20

- #1 pick in '20 Rule 5 Draft by PIT while rehabbing

- 2 appearances for PIT then re-injured; 2nd TJ in June '21

- returned to LAA in Nov. '21

- 13 IP in '22

- now a big leaguer