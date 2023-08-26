Two Angels relievers DFA’d as part of 40-man roster shake-up, one already claimed
The Los Angeles Angels have dealt with a slew of injuries which has caused them to add a whole bunch of players onto an already full 40-man roster.
A combination of injured players returning and the Angels deciding to add even more to the 40-man with additions like adding Nolan Schanuel, put others on the chopping block.
The Angels have opted to DFA two relievers in the last couple of days. One was already claimed off of waivers, and there's a good chance the other will be too.
LA Angels DFA relievers Chris Devenski and Zack Weiss as part of 40-man roster shake-up
The first reliever the Angels let go of was Zack Weiss. The 31-year-old pitched pretty well in his 12 appearances last season, but had been limited to just six this season as he struggled to get anything going in AAA Salt Lake (6.03 ERA). Weiss had remained on the 40-man roster all season and had some value as a reliever with options.
Considering the fact that Weiss had just six appearances in four separate call-ups throughout this season, it became abundantly alear that as a guy over 30 he wasn't going to have a 40-man spot after the year anyway. The Red Sox claimed Weiss off of waivers and optioned him down to AAA Worcester.
The other reliever was a bit more surprising to see go, and that's Chris Devenski. The 32-year-old was such a crucial piece to this Angels team for much of the season, but after some struggles and an injury, it's very likely that his time with the Angels has come to an end.
Devenski found himself as the Angels primary set-up man to Carlos Estevez at one point. That's how dominant he was. Unfortunately, he had a 13.50 ERA in his final ten appearances with the club before hitting the IL in mid-July. He had completed a rehab assignment and was ready to be activated, but the Angels opted to let him go instead.
Devenski is another arm without much of a future on this Angels team. Whether another team picks him up off of waivers remains to be seen. Jacob Webb had a similar season in which he started slow and then struggled before being DFA'd, but he was claimed off waivers by the Orioles and has been great for them.