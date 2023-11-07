When do Angels pitchers and catchers report in 2024?
The countdown is on!
The 2023 offseason will be one Los Angeles Angels fans are constantly plugged into no matter what happens, and that's because of just one individual. Shohei Ohtani. The soon-to-be two-time AL MVP award winner is a free agent and is set to sign what could be the biggest contract in MLB history.
Whether Ohtani stays or goes, there are still intriguing pieces that will be part of the Angels 2024 team. The core is young and improving with guys like Zach Neto, Logan O'Hoppe, Nolan Schanuel, Ben Joyce, and Jose Soriano debuting in 2023 and ready to take a step forward next year.
Once the spring finally arrives, excitement will begin to creep in as Angels fans wait for the team to report to their facility in Tempe, Arizona. The date everyone always keeps in mind is the one when pitchers and catchers report.
When do the Angels pitchers and catchers report in 2024?
As of now, there is no solidified date as to when pitchers and catchers report. Last offseason, the Angels pitchers and catchers that appeared in the WBC reported on February 14th with the first day of workouts one day later. Expect pitchers and catchers to report around the same day next season, even without the WBC.
When does the Angels spring training schedule begin?
While we don't know exactly when pitchers and catchers will report, we do know when the Angels will play their first Spring Training game, as that's been set for quite some time. The Angels begin their spring slate with a home game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, February 24th. Games against their interleague rivals are always fun, even in Spring Training.
The Angels play their Spring Training games at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. They will play in Arizona until March 23rd before the team once again plays three games against the Dodgers right before the regular season begins. The Angels play twice at Dodger Stadium before finishing off their spring schedule with a game at Angel Stadium. They will then depart from Anaheim and head to Baltimore where the Angels begin their 2024 season on March 28th.