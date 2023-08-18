Who are the last 5 Angels players to have 100 RBI in a single season?
There's Trout, Ohtani, and?
For the last half-decade, the Los Angeles Angels have been a team centered around two players, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. The Angels have been building around them for a reason, as each player has held the title of best player in baseball during that span with Trout handing the mantle to Ohtani in recent years.
The reason this Angels team has struggled to get back to the postseason is because they struggled to find other competent players to surround these two superstars with. You'd think on a team with Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani on it it'd be easy to find guys to drive these players in who get on base a ton like an Anthony Rendon, but not everything works out as you picture it.
You know Trout and Ohtani will be on here, but who are the last five Angels players to drive in 100+ runs in a season?
1) Shohei Ohtani, 2021 (100)
Shohei Ohtani has been an MVP caliber player for each of the last three seasons, winning the award in 2021 and on his way to the award in 2023. Surprisingly enough, Ohtani only has one year of 100 RBI, and it came in that first MVP year when he hit 100 on the nose.
Playing on a 77-win Angels team in which Mike Trout was healthy for just 36 games, Ohtani was often in the lineup himself surrounded by players who were borderline MLB players at best. There're exceptions of course, as Jared Walsh had his breakout year and players like Justin Upton and Max Stassi were decent, but it really was only Ohtani.
The most impressive part about this season is Ohtani spent most of it hitting second, having fewer opportunities to drive runners in. Shohei had a 1.022 OPS with runners in scoring position, and drove himself in 46 times via the home run. Shohei hit a home run on the season's final day to reach the 100 RBI plateau.
Ohtani is at 85 RBI currently entering play on August 18, so he's on track to blow past his career-high in RBI at some point this season.