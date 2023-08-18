Who are the last 5 Angels players to have 100 RBI in a single season?
There's Trout, Ohtani, and?
2) Mike Trout, 2019 (104), 2016 (100), 2014 (111)
To the surprise of nobody, Mike Trout appears here multiple times. It would likely be more than just three if he had been able to stay fully healthy in a season in recent years, but Trout has still had his elite RBI outputs.
Trout's first 100+ RBI season came when he led the league with 111 RBI in 2014. Trout hit 36 home runs that year while leading the league with 115 runs scored and 338 total bases. That season was also notable for Trout as he took home his first MVP award. 2014 is also a noteworthy year for the Angels as that's the last year they've made the postseason.
Two years later Trout took home his second MVP award as he slashed .315/.441/.550 with 29 home runs and 100 RBI. Like Ohtani, Trout drove in his 100th run on the season's final day against the Astros.
Trout's third MVP year came in 2019 and that's also the third time he drove in 100+ runs. Trout slashed .291/.438/.645 with 45 home runs and 104 RBI. He led the league in OBP, slugging, OPS, and with a 182 OPS+. Trout set his personal best with 45 round trippers that year.
He's only done it three times, but there're other years he fell just short. Trout drove in 97 runs in 2013 and another 90 in 2015. In 2022 Trout was limited to just 119 games played but smacked 40 home runs. Unfortunately, he drove in just 80 runs, again, thanks in large part to a subpar supporting cast.