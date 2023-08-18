Who are the last 5 Angels players to have 100 RBI in a single season?
There's Trout, Ohtani, and?
4) Mark Trumbo, 2013 (100)
Mark Trumbo spent just three full seasons with the Angels, but each of these seasons saw him hit for a ton of power. His first full season came in 2011 and Trumbo hit 29 home runs with 87 RBI. He finished second in the AL Rookie of the Year balloting. Not bad for a debut year!
Trumbo then had another huge year in 2012, hitting 32 home runs with 95 driven in. He was an all-star that season, and had fully cemented himself as a big power bat in the Angels lineup. That 2012 season was his best in terms of overall production, but he'd have to wait until the year after to reach the 100 RBI mark.
The 2013 season was when Trumbo finally knocked in 100 runs. He'd slash .234/.294/.453 with 34 home runs and 100 RBI. He didn't hit for as high of an average as he did in the two previous years, but Trumbo did hit a career high 32 home runs while setting his high of 100 RBI as well.
Trumbo spent most of the year hitting fourth or fifth behind the likes of Trout, Pujols, and Hamilton. In his 80 games in the cleanup spot that year Trumbo hit a whopping 21 home runs, making it approximately one in every four games in which he'd go deep.
Trumbo is the name fans would probably least expect to see on this list, but he was a premier power hitter during his time with the Angels.