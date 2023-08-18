Who are the last 5 Angels players to have 100 RBI in a single season?
There's Trout, Ohtani, and?
5) Kendrys Morales, 2009 (108), Bobby Abreu 2009 (103)
Both Kendrys Morales and Bobby Abreu drove in 100 runs in the same 2009 season. That campaign was the last time the Angels won the AL West when they went 97-65. They had the second-best record in the AL and fittingly lost in the postseason to the team with the best record, the New York Yankees.
That Angels team was absolutely loaded offensively with guys like Torii Hunter, Juan Rivera, and Mike Napoli all having great offensive years and even the scrappy guys like Erick Aybar, Howie Kendrick, and Maicer Izturis chipped in as well.
The two biggest stars offensively for this Angels team were Kendrys Morales and Bobby Abreu, each of which drove in 100+ runs.
Morales had his only year driving in 100+ when he led that 2009 team with 108 driven in. He did it thanks to a .306/.355/.569 slash line with 34 home runs and 43 doubles. He finished fifth in the AL MVP balloting while, of course, helping the Angels win the division.
Abreu recorded his 100+ RBI in a completely different way. He slashed .293/.390/.435 with just 15 home runs but 103 RBI. Abreu hit for far less power than Morales or really anybody on this list, but he was outstanding with runners in scoring position, hitting .354 in those spots with a .923 OPS. His OPS was nearly 100 points better with RISP than his overall mark of .825. That's something this current Angels team could really use.