Why Angels fans should not be happy Arte Moreno's decision
On Monday, it was announced that Arte Moreno would not be selling the team as previously planned. This should be seen as a letdown for LA Angels fans that wanted change and deserve a team that can consistently make the postseason.
Things need to change
While this is a huge ask for Arte Moreno, it is one that needs to be asked because fans should be worried that the team is going nowhere. In an excuse to prove why not selling the team is justified, Moreno put out this statement "This offseason we committed to a franchise record payroll and still want to accomplish our goal of bringing a World Series Championship to our fans."
If Arte really does care about bringing a championship team to the Angels, then he needs to be willing to spend over the luxury tax. Having a franchise record payroll means nothing when teams like the Yankees, Dodgers, and Mets are far beyond the Angels in payroll. He could have already proven his willingness to change with a signing of a big free agent shortstop that the team desperately still needs, and he did not.
Future is in limbo
It's extremely tough to predict what the Angels next move might be considering that they have an owner who is not willing to sell. This should leave no excuse for the team to not only extend Ohtani should he want to stay, but build a solid team around their two superstars with no restrictions.
In addition to on-the-field performance, Moreno still has the issue of where the Angels will be playing games in the future as he was not able to secure Angels stadium. He also has an image that needs to be rebuilt due to minor league baseball conditions not being up to par and criticism over the death of former pitcher Tyler Skaggs.
This all seems like a daunting task for an owner that has not been willing to field questions to reporters, has been too involved with the team's decision-making when acquiring free agents, and owns a team constantly swept up in controversy. Of course, only time will tell if this change of heart from Arte is enough to help turn the team around, but judging by his track record, it won't.