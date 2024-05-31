Why are the Angels so horrid when they play at home and can it be fixed?
By Eric Cole
Whenever a team is 14 games below .500 in May like he situation the Los Angeles Angels find themselves in, there are going to be a lot of reasons why.
The offense has been inconsistent (at best) and both the rotation and bullpen have gotten knocked around this year. Between that and some ill-timed injuries to Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon (among others, although the latter should be the expectation at this point), that points to bad all-around results.
However, the great Bill Shaikin over at the LA Times pointed out something pretty odd over the weekend. When the Angels have been on the road in 2024, they have actually been very respectable. However, the results have been far worse at home as they now sport a 7-21 record at Angel Stadium this season and are on pace to post the worst home record since MLB went to a 162-game season.
The question, however, isn't that the Angels are bad at home, but why? As with most things with LA's troubles as an organization, it all comes down to pitching.
LA Angels' home woes come down to poor pitching development
Saying "the Angels' pitching is bad" isn't particularly groundbreaking or helpful, but the results when looking at home/road splits are pretty striking. When playing on the road this year, LA sports a collective 3.70 ERA and 4.25 FIP. Certainly not great because, again, this is the Angels we are talking about here, but they have ranked in the middle of the pack in away games.
As for home games, the results have been much, much worse. The Angels rank dead last in all of baseball with a 5.50 ERA and it isn't close. Their 4.54 FIP is a slight improvement, but only slight as they rank 29th there. Given that the offense shows no such home/road discrepancy or even close to it (106 wRC+ at home, 96 wRC+ on the road), we have our culprit.
The solution, unfortunately, isn't a simple one. LA has been terri-bad at developing pitchers for a long time now and the biggest issue is that their arms just aren't good enough. That means they are going to have to make moves at the trade deadline to fix that fundamental problem.
In the meantime, there has to be coaching changes that get the Angels' arms prepared for playing at home. We are operating on imperfect information here as we don't know what actually happens behind the scenes, but there is clearly something affecting LA at home and the coaching staff, especially pitching coach Barry Enright, needs to get to the bottom of it.