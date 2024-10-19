Reviewing Shohei Ohtani's hardest hit home runs of his Angels career

After a rough NLDS, Shohei Ohtani is back at doing what he does best: striking fear into the hearts of opposing pitchers. The Los Angeles Dodgers' superstar is making New York Mets players, coaches, and fans' lives miserable to the tune of 4 hits, 2 home runs, 5 RBIs, and 7 BBs after 4 NLCS games. The Dodgers currently lead the series 3 games to 1, with little doubt that they will blow their chance at a World Series appearance.

Ohtani is doing his part to clinch his first career World Series berth. Ohtani's ability to absolutely clobber baseballs is second to none, in 2024 his 95.8mph exit velocity was in the 100th percentile of MLB players. Also in the 100th percentile: his .678 xSLG, 21.5 barrel%, and 60.1 hard hit%. He's truly the most terrifying player in the league bar none.

Ohtani's 117.8mph, 422ft leadoff home run off José Quintana in Game 4 was not his hardest hit home run of his career. Ohtani hit 3 home runs harder with the Dodgers: two were 118.7mph and one was 118.1mph. The 118.7mph dingers were the hardest hit home runs of his career, one was off of Houston's Ronel Blanco and the other was off Washington's Matt Barnes.

Angels fans are miserable watching their rivals reach the doorstep of yet another World Series appearance, as their favorite team wallows in mediocrity. With that in mind, let's try and revive Angels fans' spirits by reminiscing on his hardest hit home runs while he was wearing Halos colors.

06/25/2022: Home Run off Logan Gilbert; 118.0mph, 462ft.

Sho Blast 💥⚡️🤠🦌✅

Shohei Ohtani Home Run💥

118 MPH 28° (((462)))👀 Feet📏



Shohei Ohtani homers (16) on a fly ball to right center field.

96.8 MPH four-seam fastball thrown by Logan Gilbert.



Mariners 1 - #Angels 1 Bottom 3rd

Credit: Ballys#大谷翔平 #Ohtani #Angels #GoHalos pic.twitter.com/vJp49CJdFU — Anaheim Sports (@AnaheimSports1) June 26, 2022

Ohtani's hardest hit ball with the Angels came in 2022 against one of the best pitchers in baseball. Traveling 462ft, Ohtani's game-tying blast off Logan Gilbert was his farthest ball hit that season.