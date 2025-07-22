The 3 biggest needs Angels need to correct at trade deadline

As the Angels navigate a tricky trade deadline, the fan base (and likely the front office) are split on whether the team should morph into buyers or sellers. While the case can be made that they should buy starting today, what is it exactly the Halos need?

The 3 things Halos need to do

1.) Fix the defense

This is a tricky line to walk. Yoan Moncada, when healthy, has been a dynamite bat for the Angels bottom half of the order. He has also been the worst defensive third baseman in baseball, essentially costing the Angels in their first game against the Mets. He has also be a hot trade candidate, and one the Angels should be ready to move.

If the Angels want to genuinely make a run at things, they need to acquire sure defenders they can rely on. Zach Neto could very well earn himself a Gold Glove this season, but the rest of the Angels' defense has struggled this season. Trading for, at the very least, average defenders would do a lot for this squad moving forward.

2.) Find arms, and a lot of them

For teams with multiple top prospects, the idea of trading for a legitimate star reliever or ace is real. If the Angels want to move Caden Dana, they could get into the conversation there. Rather, the approach could be quantity over quality. Finding 4-5 bullpen arms that the front office believes in could be a cheap way for the team to reignite this struggling bullpen. Minasian has done a fantastic job sending relievers away at the deadline, now it's time for him to show he can find diamonds in the rough as well.

3.) Swing for the fences, settle for singles

While the Angels may not have the best prospects available, names like Caden Dana and George Klassen are still valuable on the trade market. Perry Minasian and Co. should be working the lines now trying to acquire a true star such as Eugenio Saurez.

And if none of those big swings come to fruition, they should be ready to make smaller, patch-up trades to make a run at things this season. Minasian surely is prepared for both routes, but aiming for the skies needs to be at the front of his mind with the deadline still a week and change away.