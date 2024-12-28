This hypothetical Angels-Twins trade could help LAA sign Pete Alonso

After a scorching start to free agency, the Angels' personal hot stove has sputtered. Well, there could be an avenue to getting that spark back. The Angels have been linked to Pete Alonso in free agency. If the Mets actually do let Alonso walk, which still feels doubtful, the Angels would need to make a hard decision on Nolan Schanuel in order to facilitate that deal. They obviously could just option him to AAA and retain the asset, but what about exploring a trade for the former first round pick?

Who says no in this hypothetical trade?

Angels Receive Twins Receive Pablo López Nolan Schanuel

Tyler Anderson

Sam Aldegheri

The Twins are looking to cut payroll amidst a potential ownership change, while the Angels are going all-in on contending in 2025. Additionally, the Twins could net a large return if they looked to deal a starting pitcher given the staggeringly high contracts being given to the free agent starters right now. If they are making Pablo López available, perhaps the Angels could maneuver a trade where they give Minnesota a package revolving around Schanuel. The Twins just lost Carlos Santana, and could pencil in Schanuel as their first baseman of the future. A 1-for-1 swap of Schanuel for López could not get it done, however.

Tyler Anderson is on an expiring contract, and could buffer the financial hit the Angels would take for assuming López's contract if he is added to the trade. He is a serviceable arm who the Twins could enter into their rotation and not think twice. Another prospect could get the Angels over the finishing line. Sam Aldegheri is a promising 23-year-old prospect, but he is not without flaws. He knows how to pitch, and relies more on his savvy and location rather than stuff in order to get guys out. Despite his youth, he does not possess a heavy, hard fastball. He sits in the low-90s and does not have strike out stuff. There's still a lot to like in the Italian, but he is not irreplaceable.

An Angels team with both López and Alonso would be way more formidable than it currently is. López is a bona fide ace, has one of the best fastballs in the league, a team-friendly contract, and is still on the younger side. Alonso has some of the best pop in the game, and is a dynamic teammate. While he had a down year in 2024, he is still an intimidating player who commands respect in the batter's box. That home run off Devin Williams was pretty cool too.

The Yusei Kikuchi signing and Jorge Soler trades were great adds, but this scenario would assuredly turn heads towards Anaheim. Talk is now cheap. A big splash is out there, Perry.

