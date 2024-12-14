The LA Angels weren't expected to do much at the 2024 Winter Meetings. As a franchise that has struggled mightily the last several seasons, most free agents don't consider the Angels to be a desirable landing spot...and that's fine! It's quite understandable.

Los Angeles was still able to make some moves recently, although they didn't steal the headlines like the Mets or Red Sox did. Though they weren't rubbing elbows with the big-market organizations, should Angels fans be happy with what Perry Minasian and co. accomplished? One move was a bit underrated, and this player could be a decent contributor as the Angels look to build.

This underrated Angels decision was overshadowed at 2024 Winter Meetings

The Angels agreed to terms with former first-rounder Carter Kieboom on a minor league contract. The 27-year-old infielder elected free agency after never quite figuring it out at the big league level. He hasn't seen time in the majors since 2023, mainly due to his recovery from Tommy John surgery stunting his development on the field.

Kieboom was once heralded as a top prospect, but five years later, he's only hit 12 career home runs with a .199 batting average. It has not been a pleasurable journey for him, but the Angels have a real opportunity to offer him a spot as a role player with one last shot at making something of himself.

Mainly a third baseman, Angels fans could see him suit up at the hot corner if he plays gets an invite to Spring Training and performs well. If he makes the big league roster, it's not like he would sit out most of the time, considering Anthony Rendon has averaged around 51 games played per season over the last four years.

If Kieboom can find some last-chance magic, this deal would be a huge win for the Angels. They are not laying out a crazy amount of money for him, but we all know the talent is there; it's just a matter of whether Kieboom can unlock it. In 91 games with Triple-A Rochester this past season, Kieboom batted .265 with 23 extra-base hits and a .365 OBP. Four of those extra-base hits came in September, a month where he batted .280.

KIEBOOM GRAND SLAM! 💥@DiamondPro3 | HR of the Game pic.twitter.com/rO5LQF5OuX — Rochester Red Wings (@RocRedWings) August 18, 2024

So perhaps Kieboom is on an upswing. If Rendon misses an astronomical amount of games again, or is outright cut, then Kieboom has the chance to show the baseball world why he was once a Top 100 prospect with a bundle of potential. If Kieboom proves that he still can't get the job done, there is no harm. It's certainly worth a try.

