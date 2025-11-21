With Taylor Ward being shipped off to Baltimore, the Angels only have Jo Adell as a proven outfielder in-house. Mike Trout and Jorge Soler should not be relied upon whatsoever to play the field, and Bryce Teodosio and Matthew Lugo are likely not ready to make the jump to play every day in the big leagues.

However, before the non-tender deadline tonight...do not expect Adell to be completely safe from a trade.

1 Angels player who could get traded before non-tender deadline like Taylor Ward

Taylor Ward was entering the last year of arbitration-eligibility before he was moved out. Other arbitration-eligible players who need to be tendered a contract are Adell, Logan O'Hoppe, Zach Neto, José Soriano, Reid Detmers and Brock Burke. Adell will be in-line to make roughly $4.5 million if the Angels decide he is worth more to them than potentially moving him to further stack the pitching staff.

As Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic points out -- Ward and Adell are the best right-handed hitting outfielders in either free agency or on the trade block...and yes, Adell is certainly on the trade block. Given that Adell is 26-years-old, was slightly better than Ward last season and has two more years of team control, a return of Grayson Rodriguez would be too little for Adell. The Angels could add a haul of prospects, or a legitimate MLB player, in exchange for Adell.

Angels fans are well-aware that Adell just had a breakout season. The outfielder had a tough go of it in the early stages of his MLB career, but has developed both on and off the field at a rate many figured would not happen for the former first rounder. Adell and Angels fans are well-aware that development is not linear, so there is definitely a chance that Adell's 2025 season could wind up being the best of his career. Selling high on Adell could wind up being the smartest move the Angels could possibly make at this juncture.

A team to keep an eye on for Adell would be the Philadelphia Phillies. Replacing Nick Castellanos with Adell would be a massive upgrade for a win-now organization like Philly, and who could say that Dave Dombrowski would not break up his crop of prospects in exchange for a player of Adell's caliber? Maybe the Chicago Cubs would get involved too, and replace Kyle Tucker with Adell?

At the end of the day, Perry Minasian works quickly in the offseason. He did so last year when he traded a non-tender candidate in Griffin Canning for Jorge Soler, and he did so this year with the Ward trade. He might get busy once again in the hours before this pivotal deadline.