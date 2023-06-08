FanSided.com
FanSided MLB Sites
News
Rumors
Prospects
History
Merch
About
News
Rumors
Prospects
History
Merch
About
LA Angels News
Former Angels pitcher is the victim of MLB's top highlight yesterday
LA Angels News
Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Chicago Cubs, June 7
LA Angels News
3 players the Angels could promote when Hunter Renfroe goes on the Paternity List
LA Angels News
Pulling Anthony Rendon worked last night but shouldn't be a daily occurrence
News
See more
Projecting the Angels lineup vs. Cubs with Jo Adell in it
The time is now for the Angels to make a run with soft June schedule
2 reasons the Angels will be trade deadline buyers, 2 to make them sellers
Sending Chase Silseth down was right move for both Silseth and the Angels
Rumors
See more
Angels must avoid trading for Shane Bieber at all costs
Angels rumors: 5 AL Central relief pitcher trade targets to already start thinking about
3 trade targets for the Angels to start scouting if the Cardinals continue to tank
3 free agents we're thankful the Angels didn't sign this offseason
Prospects
See more
Watch Zach Neto crush a double at Angel Stadium against the Dodgers
When will Angels prospect Edgar Quero make his MLB debut?
1 Angels prospect who unexpectedly caught our eye this spring
What are Logan O'Hoppe's Rookie of the Year chances?
LA Angels Rumors
Los Angeles Angels offseason news, rumors, 2023 payroll, and more
History
See more
The best Angels player to wear number 57
The best Angels player to wear number 56
The best Angels player to wear number 55
The best Angels player to wear number 54
More Stories
LA Angels News
3 Angels failures leading to a disastrous series loss against the Astros
LA Angels News
Once again, Angels must make tough decision regarding Mickey Moniak
LA Angels News
Angels scapegoats: 1 to fire, 1 to put on the hot seat, 1 to be patient with
LA Angels News
The story of Jose Soriano has fairytale ending after his recent call-up
LA Angels News
Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Houston Astros, June 3
LA Angels News
Angels superstars Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani continue to come up short against Astros
LA Angels News
Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Houston Astros, June 2
LA Angels News
Angels continue to miss Anthony Rendon in this one area after latest loss vs. Astros
LA Angels News
Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Houston Astros, June 1
LA Angels News
Offensive onslaught helps Angels secure much-needed series victory over White Sox
LA Angels News
Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are on the All-Star ballot, don’t forget to vote Angels
LA Angels News
One lineup change Phil Nevin should make to get Hunter Renfroe back on track
Show More