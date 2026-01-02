3 former Angels who are still awkwardly lingering on the free agent market

The Los Angeles Angels have been one of the more active teams this offseason. The Halos swung trades for Vaughn Grissom and Grayson Rodriguez, then signed former All-Star Alex Manoah, and a trio of high-upside bullpen arms (Drew Pomeranz, Kirby Yates, Jordan Romano).

With Anthony Rendon's contract finally purged from the books, the Angels can continue to rebuild their roster around young stars like Zach Neto and Nolan Schanuel. If the Halos continue to bring in new talent, they may even be able to crash the postseason for the first time since 2014.

However, bringing in all those new players comes with a price: having to say goodbye to some old friends. From past and present, these are three former Angels players who remain without a home in 2026.

3 former Angels players who remain unsigned in free agency ahead of 2026

Yoán Moncada, former Angels infielder

The only player who played for the 2025 team on this list, Moncada was an exciting addition last year in free agency given his top-prospect pedigree and history of above-average production at the plate.

Unfortunately, the injury bug struck in full force yet again this past season, as Moncada made multiple trips to the injured list while tending to various hand and knee injuries. He played in just 84 games, making 76 starts at third base for the Halos.

With Grissom set to take over at third and 2024 first-round pick Christian Moore likely locked into the starting second base job, Moncada no longer has a place on the roster. Some team will surely be attracted to his 117 wRC+ and .214 ISO, though anyone that signs him will have to overlook his putrid defense (-13 Outs Above Average) at the hot corner.

Jose Iglesias, former Angels shortstop

Jose Iglesias had a rough go of it in his lone year in Los Angeles, posting an 81 wRC+ and making a team-leading 16 errors before getting released in early September of 2021. He's oscillated between rebounds and slumps ever since, including a brilliant cameo with the Mets in 2024 and a disappointing performance as the top reserve in San Diego this past season.

Due to serve a one-game suspension in 2026 due to an incident with an umpire in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Round, the 35-year-old infielder still has the talent to help teams in a pinch. But, as the -1.2 bWAR he gave to the Angels can attest, there's a lot of downside baked into his profile.

Michael Lorenzen, former Angels pitcher

Lorenzen didn't become an All-Star until 2023 with the Detroit Tigers, but he owes a lot of his recent success to the Angels. The league had practically given up on him as a starter until the Halos came calling in 2022. The veteran right-hander responded well, delivering quality performances through 18 starts and 97 2/3 innings, proving he could still handle a sizable workload in the MLB.

Since his Midsummer Classic debut in 2023, Lorenzen hasn't been quite as effective on the bump, but he's still recorded a 4.10 ERA in 93 starts since the beginning of his tenure with the Angels. In a market starved for quality rotation depth, someone will surely give him a nice pillow contract for the 2026 season.