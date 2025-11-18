The Los Angeles Angels currently have 34 players on the 40-man roster, meaning they have plenty of room to add intriguing prospects onto it. Ahead of the Rule 5 deadline (tonight at 3:00 PM PST), the Angels have a few prospects that they will have to protect or else they would likely get claimed in the draft (that takes place during the Winter Meetings).

3 prospects Angels can't afford to leave unprotected before Rule 5 Draft deadline

Per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com: "The Angels have three pitchers ranked among their Top 30 prospects who need to be protected from the Rule-5 Draft: right-handers Joel Hurtado (ranked as the club’s No. 22 prospect by MLB Pipeline) and Walbert Urena (No. 24) and lefty Samy Natera Jr. (No. 20), all of whom are expected to be added to the 40-man roster."

Natera Jr. has a clear path to make the Opening Day roster if he shows up to spring training and impresses. The southpaw ended the season in Triple-A Salt Lake after posting a 2.64 ERA, 3.21 FIP and a 1.28 WHIP in 47.2 innings pitched for Double-A Rocket City. With Reid Detmers moving from the bullpen to the rotation, the Angels only have Brock Burke as a left-handed reliever on the roster.

Teams have until 6 p.m. ET tomorrow to add prospects to the 40-man roster and protect them from the Rule 5 Drafthttps://t.co/PDrL3Gm5e2 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 17, 2025

Joel Hurtado has an absolute cannon for an arm, and is the most capable prospect of pulling a Ryan Johnson AKA the lovable starting pitching prospect who wows during spring training and starts the season in the Angels' bullpen. Hurtado's stuff is next-level good and hitters are not accustomed to facing Hurtado's level of velocity in spring training, meaning that he has every chance in the world to post mind-boggling stats in Arizona. Hurtado finished the season in Triple-A

Walbert Ureña is the farthest away from the major leagues, but he could possible be a back-end starter in 2027 given his rapid development of late. Much like Natera Jr. and Hurtado, Ureña finished the year on Salt Lake's roster. He punched out 10 in his lone appearance and the soon-to-be 22-year-old showed that he belongs at that level.

Natera Jr., Hurtado and Ureña are not nationally ranked prospects, but they are certainly invaluable for the Angels. After the Angels add those three to the 40-man, they have three spots left for any Rule 5 selections and free agency signings...which would mean the Angels would need to determine who they would DFA when they run out of room.