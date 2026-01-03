Angels’ Kazuma Okamoto whiff leaves Cardinals trade path wide open

With the money saved by restructuring Anthony Rendon's contract to ensure that he won't be playing in 2026, speculation suggested that the Los Angeles Angels would be the team to sign Japanese free-agent infielder Kazuma Okamoto. Instead, Okamaoto is headed to the Toronto Blue Jays.

ESPN's Jeff Passan confirmed the deal between the Blue Jays and Okamoto. With the other teams being linked to Okamoto being the San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates, it's no surprise to see that Okamoto chose to play for one of the teams in the World Series last year.

That being said, the Blue Jays are a surprise suitor. Recent reports have suggested that Toronto's efforts were focused on either Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman, or Bo Bichette. While it remains possible that the Blue Jays remain in the mix for Tucker, their interest in Bregman and a reunion with Bichette may have taken a hit.

With Kazuma Okamoto off the board, the Angels may ramp up their efforts to get Nolan Arenado.

With the money they now have available, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Angels get linked to Bregman or Bichette. Los Angeles shouldn't be viewed as a likely suitor for either free agent, but could be used as a leverage play. Specifically by Scott Boras, who is looking for a way to land Bregman a lucrative long-term contract this winter.

Still with a need at third base, the Angels may look to push a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals across the finish line in the days ahead. With the Cardinals willing to eat a healthy amount of the Arenado's contract, the Angels are among the teams that make the most sense for the veteran third baseman.

One potential wrinkle in trade talks is Arenado's no-trade clause. In the past, he's expressed a desire to only waive it for a contending team, but also nixed a deal to the Houston Astros last offseason. Faced with the reality that the St. Louis Cardinals won't be competitive in 2026, perhaps that does push the veteran toward approving any trade that involves him.

Not to mention, the Angels are one of the few teams that can offer him regular playing time.