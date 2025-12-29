Angels rumors heat up around Japanese slugger Kazuma Okamoto but rivals loom large

One of the biggest holes the Los Angeles Angels have yet to address is third base. Anthony Rendon will not be a factor for the club in 2026. Interest in Yoan Moncada is heating up, but given his durability concerns, it seems unlikely the Angels would want to get into a bidding war for his services.

With all that said, the market presented the Angels with many options at the beginning of the offseason, and a good number of them are still available as we hurdle toward the new year. Of all the potential targets, Kazuma Okamoto stands out as the biggest risk-reward option out there.

A consistent power threat with good bat-to-ball skills and a keen eye at the plate, Okamoto could be transformative for an Angels' offense that was heavy on power, light on walks, and pitiful in batting average in 2025. That is, of course, if his skills translate and the club believes his glove can hold up at the hot corner.

The Halos are definitely in pursuit of the Japanese slugger, but according to MLB insider Francys Romero, they're not alone. Both the San Diego Padres and the Pittsburgh Pirates are hot on the chase.

The Angels face stiff competition from the Padres and the Pirates in their bid for Kazuma Okamoto

In early November, unverified rumblings came out that Okamoto would prefer to play for the Angels over any other team. A podcast host with unverified sources might stir up excitement, but a heavy dose of skepticism is needed with these claims.

What is for sure is that the Angels are interested in Okamoto. Whether or not that interest is reciprocated remains to be seen. While the Halos haven't been known as big spenders in recent years, as Arte Moreno has become traumatized by past failures, the two clubs they're in direct competition with make for some interesting foes.

Historically, the Pirates' stinginess puts the Angels to shame in the penny-pinching department, but these aren't your father's Pirates anymore. Pittsburgh was preparing an offer for Josh Naylor before he decided to return to Seattle. They also jumped into the Kyle Schwarber sweepstakes. From there, however, they started flexing a previously unheard of financial might, trading for Brandon Lowe and then signing Ryan O'Hearn.

Still, the Pirates haven't reeled in their big fish yet, and with a gaping hole at third base of their own, he's thought to be their top target as the remaining money they have burns a hole in their pocket.

San Diego is an interesting case. You can never count A.J. Preller out of anything. The long-time Padres executive loves to wheel and deal and has made several big splashes over the years. Some ownership turmoil has put a damper on his access to the checkbook, however.

Estimates for Okamoto's contract are all over the map, but seem to come in at three years, $36 million on the low end and four years, $90 million on the high end. There's definitely a way that Preller could manage to scrounge together that kind of change to add Okamoto to the Padres' lineup if he so desires.

That means, if the Angels are truly serious about Okamoto being their big swing, they're going to need to pony up. They can't rely on previously landing Shohei Ohtani or the presence of Yusei Kikuchi as reasons why Okamoto should give them a discount. This is shaping up to be a three-team bidding war, and if the Angels want to win, they'll need to come in with the highest offer. It's as simple as that.