Players on expiring contracts are set to become free agents today, plus MLB is already starting to see offseason trades, so it's time as Angels fans to get ourselves hyped over players who are undoubtedly not going come to Anaheim. The team desperately needs an every day third baseman, and luckily enough there are many, many available options to explore in free agency or via trade. Only one of them is absolutely ideal, and the others require some parsing over before any potential acquisition.

Given that the Angels obviously are trying to break the longest active postseason drought in baseball, but are also unlikely to break the bank to fill the 3B spot...who fits this team the best for 2026 and (hopefully) beyond?

Ranking the 9 free agent/trade target third basemen options as fits for the Angels

1. Munetaka Murakami

There is a small chance the Angels could land Murakami, as the slugger should have a massive market if/when he gets posted this offseason by his NPB team (Yakult Swallows). However, he should undoubtedly be Perry Minasian's No. 1 priority this offseason and the Angels GM should stop at nothing to persuade him to sign with the Halos.

The Angels desperately need every single thing Murakami has in his arsenal -- a 26-year-old left-handed hitting third baseman with immense power. He would immediately become the second-most valuable member of the Angels young core behind Zach Neto, and might even have more upside.

2. Nolan Arenado

3. Alec Bohm

In terms of who fits the Angels the best for 2026 and beyond, Nolan Arenado might be the superior option to Alec Bohm simply because he will be cheaper to acquire via trade. A Bohm trade might mean parting with either Taylor Ward or semi-valuable prospects, whereas the Angels might actually be able to add Arenado plus another asset in a deal with Chaim Bloom and the St. Louis Cardinals.

The future Hall of Fame candidate in Arenado has two more years on his deal -- $16 million next year then an $15 million figure in 2027. He crucially has a no-trade clause as well, but ESPN's Jeff Passan reported he is willing to waive it this time around. The veteran turns 35-year-old in April, and is coming off a career nadir in 2025. However, that means he could be a fantastic buy-low option especially because he provides many things the Angels need -- leadership, a companion/compatriot for Mike Trout (they were teammates on Team USA in the World Baseball Classic), still-excellent defense at the hot corner and above average bat-to-ball skills (a 96th percentile K% last year).

The Angels taking on two more years of Arenado might mean the Angels could send back Jorge Soler's expiring deal to help off-set the salaries? Whether or not Arenado actually sees a career resurgence in Anaheim next year, trading for him could see the organization help de-clutter the roster in the process. The Angels could add Arenado plus another piece just by taking on his entire salary, or add Arenado alone for an average prospect if the Cardinals eat part of his contract.

Bohm is on an expiring $10.25 million deal. The Philadelphia Phillies third baseman is 29-years-old, and is turning 30 in August. He is a minus defender and minus athlete. He does have solid bat-to-ball skills, but marginal pop. Like Arenado, Bohm's production is trending downwards. Unlike Arenado, he does not have a significant body of work to help off-set fans' worries of decline.

Bohm is much less weathered than Arenado and is in a contract year, which is enticing, but the Angels would probably need to pony up more than they are willing to in order to bring him in. The end-game of selling assets for Bohm does not make a whole lot of sense for an Angels team who has a long way to go before possibly becoming contenders. All that being said, he does have a high floor next year and remains a semi-enticing option for the team.

4. Eugenio Suárez

Suárez has a long history of availability and is a preeminent slugger in the sport. He also has a solid track record of defense in his career, but from 2024 to 2025 his range and arm strength did take a hit. Suárez turns 35 in July and might need to be a DH sooner rather than later, but in 2026 the Angels could certainly use him as a full-time 3B. Moving forward, he does not make a whole lot of sense for the roster given Trout's injury concerns.

The issue is obviously that the guy who hit 49 home runs last year will have a large market, and the Angels might not want to break the bank for a player who does not fit their timeline. For one year deal, he makes a lot of sense. For a multi-year deal that Suárez assuredly will receive in free agency, it makes less sense. If the Angels do want to roll with Suárez as the every day 3B the next few years, it is risky but fans would certainly be content.

5. Sung-Mun Song

Song is a left-handed hitter. It cannot be stated enough that the Angels need to add several left-handed hitters to round out a lineup with Neto, Trout, Adell, Ward (if he stays), O'Hoppe, Moore, d'Arnaud, Peraza and maybe guys like Teodosio, Guzman, Soler, Paris and Lugo.

Song is 29-years-old and has some positional versatility in the infield, as he has played some second and first in his career. He is not viewed as a plus defender, but the ability to move him around the infield helps.

Song plays in the KBO (for the Kiwoom Heroes), not the NPB, so he generally is viewed as having a lower floor given the lesser competition in that league. His offensive production in the KBO has been above average the past few years, and more-and-more players from the KBO have been coming to MLB and showing that they belong in recent years (most notably Jung Hoo Lee, Hyeseong Kim, Ha-Seong Kim). A posting fee is slightly dissuading, especially given that he is not necessarily a guarantee to raise the team's floor, but the Angels could use his skill-set more than many other teams.

6. Yoán Moncada

Yoán Moncada was a good contributor for the team...when he was available. Moncada played through injury basically the entire season and was still able to post a great .448 SLG and .214 ISO (both the second-highest marks in his career). I guess he could come into 2026 healthier and theoretically that could mean he would play better? The issue is he's always a series of ifs, ands, and buts.

Reuniting with the switch-hitter with pop on a cheap deal would be fine. There would be nothing wrong with bringing him back. However, Moncada's defense is still terrifying, and he just has to be platooned at third moving forward.

7. Alex Bregman

Alex Bregman is represented by Scott Boras and wants to play for a contender. Theoretically, the Angels could outbid the market price to land Bregman and set themselves up well in his sweepstakes. That's not going to happen, though. Plus, that makes no sense for this team. This would be Anthony Rendon 2.0.

8. Kazuma Okamoto

Kazuma Okamoto is a fantastic player, but he 30-years-old and probably will wind up being an MLB first baseman next year. He has an elbow injury already and is likely out of the Angels' price range.

9. Willi Castro

Castro is an above average MLB utility player, and would be a fine add in free agency. Signing Castro to mostly play third base would not be a sexy move whatsoever, but he has a cannon for an arm and is a fine switch-hitter. The team could do worse than cheaply adding Castro to play 3B full-time.

That being said his career K% is below average, and adding him to a team that struck out more than every team in baseball history save for one makes little sense.