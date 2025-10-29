Kurt Suzuki is stepping into a precarious situation in Anaheim, as the roster is pretty suboptimal, every single member of the front office and coaching staff (whoever they may be) is on the hot seat and the ownership plagues the organization day-in, day-out.

The Angels' new manager should not expect wholesale changes on the roster, the team will likely bring back a player or two and make marginal signings in free agency (like they did last season). Part of the reason Arte Moreno signed off on bringing on Suzuki was the looming lockout after the 2026 season, so he did not want to spend a lot of money on a manager...so Suzuki came in on a one-year deal. The same logic will probably apply to the team's free agency strategy -- spend some money, but do not break the bank on a splashy name because retaining money is of the utmost strategy when the sport might shut down for an indefinite amount of time in a year and a half.

So, let's hope that the Angels Opening Day roster will not look like this...but there's a solid chance fans will see many of these names in the lineup in March. Let's pretend the season starts tonight, though, ignore injuries and do Suzuki's job for him!

What LA Angels' Opening Day lineup would look like if the season began today

vs. RHPs:

1. Neto—6

2. Trout—DH

3. Schanuel*—3

4. Ward—7

5. Adell—9

6. O'Hoppe—2

7. Moore—4

8. Guzman—5

9. Teodosio—8

Bench: Peraza, d'Arnaud, Soler, Paris

MiLB: Lugo, Campero**, Rivero

*—left-handed hitter

**—switch-hitter

vs. LHPs:

1. Neto—6

2. Trout—DH

3. Ward—7

4. Adell—9

5. Schanuel*—3

6. O'Hoppe—2

7. Moore—4

8. Guzman—5

9. Teodosio—8

Bench: Peraza, d'Arnaud, Soler, Paris

MiLB: Lugo, Campero**, Rivero

*—left-handed hitter

**—switch-hitter

Free agents: Luis Rengifo, Yoán Moncada, Chris Taylor

Shot into the sun: Anthony Rendon

Yes, the Angels lineup skews incredibly right-hand dominant without Luis Rengifo and Yoán Moncada. Nolan Schanuel is the sole left-handed hitter who is projected to make the Opening Day roster as of right now. The only other non right-handed hitter on the 40-man roster is Gustavo Campero.

Also yes, this lineup is incredibly green with Christian Moore, Denzer Guzman, Bryce Teodosio and Kyren Paris on the roster. The 23-year-old Nolan Schanuel, 24-year-old Zach Neto, 25-year-old Logan O'Hoppe, 25-year-old Oswald Peraza and 26-year-old Jo Adell look like grizzled vets compared to many of the players currently on the 40-man.

The other elephant in the room right now for the Angels is the presence of Jorge Soler. Mike Trout unequivocally needs to be the team's full-time designated hitter, plus Adell should not play centerfield and Soler should not play the outfield with any regularity or take any of Trout's playing time as DH. Suzuki will likely try to filter Adell into CF and Trout into RF every now and again to get the high-priced Soler some ABs, but it does feel like he will be relegated to a bench role if he sticks around.