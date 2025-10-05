Perry Minasian's end-of-year press conference went exactly how Angels fans thought it would go -- the general manager showed no accountability for the team's losing culture, deflected blame off of himself, refused to answer any question that concerned his meddling boss in Arte Moreno, and tried to put a positive spin on the future that remains incredibly bleak. Just more false promises from a general manager who knows that 2026 will likely be his last with the Angels because Moreno cannot field a winning team whatsoever.

However, there is one move that could be made this winter that would have Angels fans all the way back in on this team, the young core, and believing something might change in the near-future. Minasian signaled that this player would be a high-priority for the Angels in free agency without really coming out and saying it.

Perry Minasian telegraphs Angels priority free agency target during news conference

As Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com put it, the Angels could really use a productive, left-handed hitting third baseman. No, neither Yoán Moncada or Luis Rengifo really fit the bill there. There might be some trade targets who match that description, but the home run here is definitely signing soon-to-be free agent slugger Munetaka Murakami.

The #Angels will also be interested in adding a third baseman and possibly a center fielder, Minasian said. Left-handed bats would be ideal. — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) October 4, 2025

Jon Heyman of the New York Post previously tied the Angels to Murakami, loosely reporting that they could potentially land Murakami when he's posted by the Tokyo Yakult Swallows. If the Angels are looking for a third baseman who fits their timeline to compete, who has some of the rawest power from a player you'll see, and would be a massive free agent splash without really breaking the bank...Murakami is their guy.

Landing Murakami is the kind of move that might save Minasian his job. When Moreno handed him a two-year extension, he stated that he loves the young core that he put together. Adding Murakami to a core with Zach Neto, Jo Adell, Nolan Schanuel, José Soriano, Reid Detmers, Christian Moore, Caden Dana, Ryan Johnson, Denzer Guzman, Sam Aldegheri, Bryce Teodosio and Logan O'Hoppe would make it look a lot better. Murakami is a player who does not need to come over and immediately win Rookie of the Year, he can marinate for some time and then can start to blossom in 2027 when the Angels' timeline to win feels like it could start.

The Angels desperately need a third baseman, a centerfielder, starting pitching and bullpen arms. So yes, everything. However, if they HAD to pick one to allot the majority of their money to this offseason it has to be locking in Murakami as the third baseman of the future.

