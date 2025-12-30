Former Angels' fan favorite starting pitcher officially hangs up cleats

The Los Angeles Angels' offseason has been one that has constantly revolved around their search for starting pitching. A large part of the answer thus far has been in acquiring Alek Manoah for a near-minimum deal in free agency as the former Cy Young looks to take his next step in a comeback. They also made the decision to trade Taylor Ward for Grayson Rodriguez, a move similar to one they made over a decade ago.

In 2014, the Angels made the decision to send a franchise legend and fan favorite in exchange for a pitcher they hoped would lead their rotation for years to come. Howie Kendrick was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers (which still hurts to type) in return for a former top pitching prospect, a left-handed pitcher named Andrew Heaney. And now, after 12 years in the big leagues, Heaney has retired.

Former Angels' fan favorite Andrew Heaney retires from MLB

Heaney announced his retirement on Instagram Monday morning, writing, "I am now ready to return my focus and energy to being a husband, father, family man and active member of my community. " Heaney also pointed to his multiple Robert Clemente Award nominations, one of the best honors a player can receive.

Heaney arrived in Anaheim as a 24-year old with only five starts under his belt in the big leagues. He left via trade to the New York Yankees as a 30-year old after 102 starts for the Angels. He posted a 4.51 ERA during his time in Anaheim, often serving as one of the most reliable pitchers for the Angels. He, along with his best friend Tyler Skaggs, spent years on the edge of breaking out for the Halos. And despite no Cy Young seasons, the duo remained fan favorites in Orange County throughout their careers.

After leaving Anaheim, Heaney went on to pitch for the Yankees, Dodgers, Rangers, Pirates, and Dodgers again. While he certainly had some seasons that were better and some that were worse, he largely remained the same pitcher throughout his career. Heaney's peak came in 2023 with the Texas Rangers, where he got the nod to start Game 4 of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Heaney went five innings, allowing just one run to cross the plate in what wound up as a win for the lefty.

Angels fans are certainly wishing Andrew Heaney the best in retirement, and if he ever returns to the game as coach or in another role, the Angels could certainly use all the help they can get from World Series champions.